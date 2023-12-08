Session in which the project dealing with the privatization of Sabesp was approved was marked by confrontation in the capital of São Paulo

The session of Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) in which the project which deals with the privatization of Sabesp It was marked by confusion and confrontation between people in the galleries and military police.

During the session, held on Wednesday (Dec 6, 2023), people who followed the analysis of the assembly galleries project began to protest against privatization. Videos recorded from inside Alesp show that the partition that separates the gallery from the plenary was pressed by protesters and covered in blood.

Watch the video (1min50):

The session was then suspended.

The president of Alesp, deputy André do Prado (PL), called the Military Police to reinforce security. There was a confrontation. The agents used pepper spray. Some protesters ended up detained.

Images taken from the Alesp gallery and corridors shared on social media show exchanges of pushes and police and protesters injured in the head area – some covered in blood.

Watch the video (1min29s):

After the confusion, the session resumed.

The project was approved by 62 votes to 1 – at least 48 were needed, a simple majority of the House, with 94 state deputies. Politicians opposing the government of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) did not return to the session and did not vote.

Psol asked for the session to be canceled. The PT entered the SP Court.