Republican grazed by bullet in ear during rally in Pennsylvania; has been discharged and is doing well

A video recorded behind the stage where former US President Donald Trump (Republican Party) was speaking in Butler (Pennsylvania) on Saturday (13.Jul.2024), shows the moment in which the Republican is hit by a grazing shot.

The White House candidate was giving a speech when he put his hand to his right ear. He was then removed from the scene by Secret Service agents. Blood can be seen on his face.

The former president is doing well. He was taken to a hospital, where he was released and returned to New Jersey. In addition to the shooter, one of the people in the audience was also killed. Two other people were injured. On social media, the Republican paid tribute to the victims, thanked them for their messages of support and called for national unity. “We will not fear, but instead we will remain resilient in our faith”published on his social media profile Truth Social.

The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, as the “subject involved” in the attack. According to the New York Times, State voter records identify Crooks as a Republican. The upcoming election, scheduled for November 5, would have been the first in which he would have been old enough to vote. Pennsylvania public court records indicate that he had no criminal record.

Images circulating on social media show that the shooter was on a roof to carry out the attack on Saturday (13.Jul).

