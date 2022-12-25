The PM (Military Police) and the Fire Department of the Federal District were called on Saturday (24.Dec.2022) around 7:30 am to investigate the possibility of an explosive device in a box found on the road that gives access to the Airport of Brasilia.

The artifact was not blown up by the police. It was collected and sent for expertise by the Civil Police of the Federal District. During the process, one of the access roads to the airport was blocked.

Watch the moment police find bomb (55s):

Later, the agents arrested the suspect of having set up the explosive device. In a statement, businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, said the plan was “Start Chaos” that would lead to “decreation of the state of siege in the country”🇧🇷

According to George, the idea was to install explosives in at least 2 locations in the Federal District. A pump would be installed on poles near a power substation in Taguatinga, in the Federal District. The information was published by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and later confirmed by other vehicles.