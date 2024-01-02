Upon landing, a Japan Airlines plane skidded off the runway and collided with a Japan Coast Guard plane.

A Japan Airlines plane caught fire when landing at Haneda airport, in Tokyo (Japan), this Tuesday (Jan 2, 2024). Images broadcast live by NHK They showed the Airbus A350 in flames after skidding off the runway and colliding with another Japanese Coast Guard plane – at least 5 people died.

