National president of the PT states that it is necessary for the government to be an “inducer” of economic growth; “We’re going to need at least 20 years”, she said about the PT’s power project

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmannsaid this Saturday (Dec 9, 2023) that the party wants a “State that spends” when speaking to supporters and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadduring the party’s electoral conference, in Brasília.

Gleisi said that the PT could not make mistakes in the 3rd term of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) because this would allow, according to her, the return of “far right” to power. To avoid this, she advocated a “confrontation policy” with all “instruments The disposition”. Then he spoke about fiscal policy.

Here is Gleisi’s statement: “From an economic point of view, the instrument we have to use today is fiscal policy. It is the strong State, it is the inducing State, it is the State that spends […] because otherwise we will be left in the hands of the Central Bank, in the hands of these market liberals. So that’s it, I just wanted to say this, Haddad, that’s the concern.”

Watch Gleisi’s speech (3min33s):

Haddad was sitting a few meters away from Gleisi. The Minister of Finance defends the zero deficit target for 2024, classified by the PT in a resolution as “fiscal austerity”. He differed from his party colleague’s view. Said it wasn’t true that “deficit makes growth”.

Turning to Haddad, Gleisi said that they will be together in the fight, but that it was necessary to talk about the concerns for the “political project” from PT. She stated that for “will change reality of the country”will be need “for the any less about 20 years”, and not “1 term, 2 terms”. She was applauded by everyone.

