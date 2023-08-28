Mines slowed Ukrainian advances on all fronts, until Saturday, when one of the commanders leading Ukrainian offensives in Ropotyn, a village in the Zaporizhia region, said his soldiers had breached minefields on the main roads.

“I am sure we will move faster from now on,” said the commander, who goes by the nom de guerre “Scala”.

Today, the 36th Ukrainian Marine Brigade released footage from the start of the counterattack in the south, said to show the “art” of penetrating mine defences.

The video showed that Ukrainian engineers used plastic explosives to detonate Russian mines, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which posted the video on Facebook.

The video footage revealed the moment the Russian mines exploded on the defense lines, without exposing any of the Ukrainian weapons or soldiers to harm, thanks to the “plastic explosives tactic.”