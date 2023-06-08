It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the silly festive season but June, when all the big games companies come out to play and show us what they’ve got. And the centrepoint of it all will be today’s Opening Showcase of Summer Game Fest.
It begins at 8pm UK time (9pm CEST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT) and you can watch the stream here while we report live on what we see. I’m sure you know the drill by now, but this is a chance for us to follow the announcements together and talk about whether we’re impressed by them. Will we be?
que es on the cards for tonight, then – what should we expect? Well, Geoff Keighley, obviously, because it’s his show from him. But in terms of head-turning games: Ed Boon will be there to show Mortal Kombat 1, the franchise reboot, and Remedy’s Sam Lake will be there to show more of Alan Wake 2.
Beyond that, though, it’s speculation, although there’s a good chance we’ll see Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty, which I have high hopes for, and that we’ll see Hideo Kojima. Will he be taking a picture of his food from him, though, or will he be there to show Death Stranding 2?
With an expected running time of around two hours and dozens of games companies reportedly signed up, we’re expecting plenty of other announcements besides. Oh and remember: Summer Game Fest is orbited by many other showcases running this weekend and into next week, and you can keep track of all of it with our Summer Game Fest 2023 guide.
For now, though, let’s speculate – what are you hoping to see?
Weebleman says: I’m hoping for some silent hill news. A date for the remake, a peek at gameplay, anything!
Ooh, yes, this would be nice.
– robert purchese
Boooo_urns says: Very much like to see some dragon age 4 gameplay. In general keeping my eyes peeled for all things RPG
Ooh, phwoar. You’ve got me all giddy with excitement now.
– robert purchese
Gremkarc says: All I want to see are some Baldur’s Gate III half-orcs! Two hours of them!
That’s the spirit! Yes please.
– robert purchese
Danzig85 says: More Armored Core VI gameplay and a surprise demo drop would really tickle my todger.
Well! There’s a phrase I haven’t heard before.
– robert purchese
mazerius1st says: Sony will drop a bombshell and announce the release of PS5 Pro this Christmas
Ha! You know, Tom from Digital Foundry was testing a game earlier on PS4 Pro behind me, and for a second there, I thought he was blow-drying his hair from him. He does have lovely hair. But how I had forgotten that terrible sound. This generation’s consoles are so wonderfully quiet.
– robert purchese
ChrisOTR says: A teaser of Elder Scrolls with AI-generated dynamic NPCs
I used to be a believer like you, until I took a Starfield to the knee.
– robert purchese
2much says: The Bloodborne PS5 remaster and PC versions are obviously going to be announced tonight. Everyone should be sure to get their hopes up.
Such certainty is very becoming of you. I’m convinced.
– robert purchese
Kami says: BG&E2 will happen when Pluto is reclassified back as a planet!
Remove!
– robert purchese
SupremeAC says: Through the Keigh-hole? Sounds a bit naughty, but to each his own from him and all that.
I don’t know what you mean!
– robert purchese
Kami says: Oh it’s that time of year is it? Just got back from volunteering, wondered why I had an urge to boot up EuroGamer lol
You are as regular as a migratory bird!
– robert purchese
Nixt Black says: Looking forward to it (?). Get the feeling MS won’t show anything with their own show upcoming. Ubisoft – unless you have BG&E 2, or a return to Rainbow Six and Splinter Cell Chaos Theory…On the other hand, I fear it’ll be cgi trailers today
You’re probably right about Microsoft. Beyond Good & Evil 2, though, giggle – I don’t think that game is showing its face any time soon! I’d love to be wrong, but, yeah.
– robert purchese
neddy says: I’m always d̶i̶s̶a̶p̶p̶o̶i̶n̶t̶e̶d̶ glad these events don’t take place during working hours when I’m stuck behind a computer.
Lucky Americans, huh? They can pretend to work while watching the show!
– robert purchese
Good afternoon and welcome. Today’s the day – yes, it’s Keighley happening.
– robert purchese
