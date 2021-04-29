If you’re at a loose end this evening, why not park your bum right here – perched upon Eurogamer’s comfy news cushion – for tonight’s PlayStation State of Play.

This evening’s show is, of course, a mix of both known and unknown quantities. We know, for instance, that it’ll be the place to go for a latest look at Insomniac Games’ upcoming PS5-exclusive Ratchet & Clank effort, Rift Apart, ahead of its 11th June release.

Earlier this week Insomniac revealed its new female hero, a Lombax resistance fighter, will be called Rivet, and that Rift Apart will offer a mix of new locations and alternative-dimension twists on old-favorites. Expect plenty more details this evening, though, with Insomniac prepping 15-minutes worth of gameplay for State of Play.

PlayStation State of Play – April 29, 2021.

That, however, isn’t quite all. Sony has also confirmed it’ll be showing a “couple” of other titles before its big Ratchet & Clank blow-out. There’s no indication of what these might be (although I’m currently attempting to use mind magic to summon further word on that Outer Wilds DLC) but all will be revealed at 10pm UK time / 2pm PT, 29th April.

And if you can’t make it in person, Eurogamer will, as always, be here to turn those moving pictures into news words for your later reading convenience.