Settle down with us to watch tonight’s big Nintendo Direct-style State of Play broadcast from Sony, detailing new game announcements and updates.

The show starts at 10pm UK time (that’s 2pm Pacific or 5pm Eastern), and is due to last around 30 minutes.

We’re expecting to see more of Sony’s upcoming Ratchet & Clank, as well as the further off Horizon Forbidden West. Housemarque’s Returnal also seems likely to make an appearance.

Sony has also said to expect updates on third-party games it previously showed at June 2020’s Future of Gaming PS5 reveal event. Perhaps we’ll see Final Fantasy 16 and Resident Evil Village there.

Join us then as we report the big announcements and get all sulky there’s still no sign of Elden Ring.