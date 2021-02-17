Join us tonight to watch Nintendo’s latest Direct broadcast, live at 10pm UK time.

The bumper stream is set to last 50 minutes, so strap yourself in for plenty of information on the next six months of Nintendo Switch launches – New Pokémon Snap, Bravely Default 2, Monster Hunter … and hopefully some surprises.

We’re due to hear about the next character for Super Smash Bros. (Birdo, your time has come), and hopefully find out a bit more about Nintendo’s plans for The Legend of Zelda’s 35th anniversary. How much will Wind Waker cost when it arrives for six months as a special edition timed release? Let’s find out together.