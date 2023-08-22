It’s that time of the year again! Our thrice-annual serving of Geoff Keighley-fronted video game announcements is upon us once more, this time coming at you live from Gamescom in the aromatic German city of Cologne.

The action kicks off at 6.30pm UK time (7.30pm CEST / 1.30pm EDT / 10.30am PDT) with a 30-minute pre-show before the main event at 7pm UK (you can work out the rest for yourself). As ever, you can watch the stream here while we report live on what we see. Do tell us your thoughts, and we’ll tell you ours!

So, what do we expect? Geoff Keighley has said this is show will be less about announcing new projects and more about showing us more of things we’ve seen revealed already, including Alan Wake 2 and Black Myth Wukong. We’re expecting updates on other big games too, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Mortal Kombat 1.

For now, though, let’s speculate – what else are you hoping to see?