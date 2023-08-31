Wahoo! Super Mario Bros. Wonder is getting a dedicated Nintendo Direct today, 31st August, at 3pm UK time.

Tune in for 15 minutes of new details and gameplay from Nintendo’s brilliantly bizarre-looking Mario sidescroller, which is due to launch for Nintendo Switch in October.

So far we’ve seen that Super Mario Bros. Wonder will let Mario turn into an elephant – but what else does Nintendo have stuffed down its weird, wriggling warp pipes? And can you identify the new voice playing Mario, following the departure of Charles Martinet? Tune in right here to find out.