This afternoon, it’s the turn of Square Enix to shove its games in the spotlight and give us all a good look.

We’re quite excited, actually! Square Enix has promised us a big reveal of the next Life is Strange game, which may also mark a big turning point for the development of the franchise.

Also included will be an update on Outriders, whose demo has gone down well and will soon launch straight in Xbox Game Pass for console subscribers.

And then there’s Marvel’s Avengers. With its PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions finally ready, all eyes are now on the game’s upcoming roadmap. Can it pull off a comeback? And will we finally hear about Spider-Man?

Watch with us as we find out: