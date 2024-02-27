Happy Pokémon Day! Today is the annual celebration of the Pokémon franchise, and once again there is a special Pokémon Presents livestream set to air – promising “exciting news.”

The Pokémon Presents livestream will begin today, Tuesday 27th January at 2pm UK time. That's 9am Eastern or 6am Pacific.

You'll be able to watch the show via Youtube on the official Pokémon channel – or, when the livestream becomes available, we'll embed it directly below.



So, what do we expect? According to Gematsu, the broadcast will be shorter than last year – clocking in at just 13 minutes. 2023's edition revealed fresh information on mobile snooze-tracking app Pokémon Sleep, plus Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's expansions for Nintendo Switch.

This year, we're hoping to hear of what's next for Pokémon on Switch – be that another remake or spin-off game. (It seems too soon for the next full generation of Pokémon, which will likely now arrive on Switch 2.)

Pokémon fans believe another remake game feels most likely – perhaps revisiting DS titles Black and White, following up Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Or could it be a new Johto game, following Let's Go Pikachu?

We're also due to hear details of the next Pokémon Go in-game season, which was yesterday revealed to be titled World of Wonders.



Refresh this page at 2pm and you'll be able to join us in watching Pokémon Presents live!