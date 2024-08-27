Join us to watch today’s Indie World & Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, live at 3pm UK time. (That’s 7am Pacific, or 10am Eastern.)

Stand down your expectations of seeing more Zelda or Metroid Prime – or Switch 2. Today’s event will instead spotlight upcoming Nintendo Switch games from third-party publishers, as well as indie developers. The show is set to run for around 40 minutes.

Will Silksong be there? Probably not. But we’re hopeful we may see more of The Plucky Squire, out in September. What else could we see? Other upcoming titles set for Switch include Sonic X Shadow Generations in October, plus the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection and Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed in September.