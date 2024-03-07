The 2024 Oscars always arouse enormous expectations around the world. This Sunday, March 10, is the right date for movie lovers, since the 96th edition will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. That night promises to be full of surprises and emotions.

For that reason, if you are part of the group that is looking forward to the Oscars, here we bring you all the details you need to know to fully immerse yourself in this evening of the seventh art. Plus, we'll provide you with your country's official broadcast channel so you can enjoy the event from start to finish and find out which actors and films will win the coveted golden statuette.

YOU CAN SEE: Complete list of Oscar 2024 nominees: 'Oppenheimer' swept 13 award nominations

Where to see the 2024 Oscar Awards in Peru, Argentina, Chile and Colombia?

In the case of Peru and all of Latin America in general, the official 2024 Oscar ceremony will be carried out by TNT and TNT Series. In addition, it will be available in the streaming platform Max (formerly HBO) and on the website www.Oscars.org. These three options will allow users from these countries to enjoy the awards ceremony that will be broadcast from the United States.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9LmgzKhp8Q

Where to watch the 2024 Oscars LIVE and in Mexico?

In Mexico they will be very attentive to the 2024 Oscar ceremony. For the entire nation, it will be broadcast through the Azteca 7 and Azteca 13 channels. These will provide us with LIVE images of the red carpet and the event in general, in addition to offering insightful commentary.

Will 'Oppenheimer' win best picture? Photo: Sensacine

YOU CAN SEE: When are the Oscars 2024? Date and time to see the awards LIVE

How to watch the 2024 Oscar Awards LIVE in Spain?

In Spain, there will be great attention on the films 'The Snow Society' and 'My Robot Friend', which are nominated. The cinematic evening will be broadcast throughout the Movistar Plus+ signal (dial 7) and the Pop up Los Oscar, available on Movistar Plus+ (dial 15) from March 5 to March 31.

What time will the 2024 Oscars be in Latin America?

Argentina – 9:00 p.m.

Brazil – 10:00 p.m.

Chile – 9:00 p.m.

Colombia – 7:00 p.m.

Costa Rica – 6:00 p.m.

Cuba – 8:00 p.m.

El Salvador – 6:00 p.m.

Guatemala – 6:00 p.m.

Mexico – 6:00 p.m.

Panama – 7:00 p.m.

Peru – 7:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic – 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 7:30 p.m.

YOU CAN SEE: 2024 Oscars nominate 3 films directed by women for best film for the first time

Who will host the 2024 Oscars?

For the fourth time, the comedian and television presenterJimmy Kimmel will be in charge of driving theOscar awards 2024. Previously, it hosted the event in the 2017, 2018 and 2023 editions.

Jimmy Kimmel, in addition to being the host, is the executive producer of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', a talk show on the ABC network that aired for the first time in 2003, which continues to be broadcast on the American media.

#Watch #TNT #online #channel #broadcasts #Oscars #country