Structure in Baltimore, in the northeast of the country, collapsed after being hit by a cargo ship

A live broadcast on YouTube this Tuesday (March 26, 2024) showed the moment a cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, in Baltimore (USA). The structure collapsed following the impact.

According to the North American newspaper The New York Times, the Coast Guard talks about “reports of vehicles in water”, without informing a certain amount. At least 6 people are missing. Two others have already been removed from the water.

In the record, it is possible to see the moment when the bridge breaks under the ship at sea. All crew members, including the 2 pilots, were found uninjured.

Watch (47s):

More than 12.4 million commercial and passenger vehicles crossed the bridge in 2023, according to the North American publication. The bridge itself is 2.5 km long, but the crossing structure is almost 18 km long. It is the longest of the 3 main crossings in the Baltimore Harbor region.

Construction began in 1972 and was completed in March 1977. When the bridge was opened, the The New York Times reported that construction costs totaled US$141 million, which today is equivalent to around US$735 million. After it opened to the public, parts of it underwent renovations, including a $14 million project in 1986 to repair damage and improve safety.