The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, published a video on his profile on .

Netanyahu told the Israeli military that the war against Hamas will continue until the “end”. He also called the combatants “heroic warriors”.

“We will do everything to keep your safety, your life. We have not stopped and will not stop fighting. The war continues until the end. Until Hamas ends, no less. The nation of Israel is proud of its heroic warriors. I'm proud of you. We continue with all our strength”he said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 20,424 Palestinians have died in the conflict in Gaza. Considering the territory of the West Bank, the number of victims is 20,727.

“I know that you left your families and that your families support you. This is amazing. This is the power, the key to victory”said the Israeli prime minister.