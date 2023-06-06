Institute in the west zone of São Paulo has 3 free technical schools (Business, Tech and Vet); there are plans to launch a college

The J&F Institute has 3 main initiatives. Support for public schools at the beginning of elementary school in the community in the region where it operates. Three free technical schools (Business, Tech and Vet) from the 6th year of elementary to high school. And the plan already underway to launch a college.

Everything started working in 2010 in a building next to the group’s headquarters, in the west zone of São Paulo. It has graduated 413 students since 2015 in secondary and technical education in administration. The income of these former students’ families has grown by 72% since they entered the school. The courses are free and students start doing internships in the 1st year of high school. From the 2nd year onwards, many start working with a formal contract in managerial positions at companies in the J&F group.

Understand how it works in the video report (6min24s) from Poder360:

