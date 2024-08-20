Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2024 – 20:22

The Electoral Court has ordered São Paulo mayoral candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB) to publish videos with the right of reply to Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) on his social media. Since the debate on TV Band, Marçal has been insinuating that Boulos is a drug user without presenting any evidence, which has led to electoral actions. Today, there are three provisional executions of Boulos’ sentence against Marçal. The videos have already been sent in the documents of the lawsuit and authorized by the Judiciary.

See one of the pieces that the PRTB candidate will have to release clicking here .

In two separate decisions, electoral judge Rodrigo Marzola Colombini, from the 2nd Electoral Zone of São Paulo, determined that Marçal will have to post Boulos’s response video on his profiles on YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. In another decision, auxiliary judge Murillo D’Avila Vianna Cotrim, also from the 2nd Electoral Zone, also determined that Marçal must publish the right of reply on his social media. The PRTB candidate will have 48 hours to comply with the sentences.

In one of the videos, the PSOL candidate claims that the accusations made by Pablo Marçal “are from someone who acts in bad faith, an absurd invention that tries to harm my reputation, my history and my family. In a democracy there is room for all opinions and that is how it should be. But not for those who spread lies and attack others because they have no proposals”. On Monday, the 19th, Marçal said he saw no problem in giving space to Boulos on his social networks. Marçal stated that the matter will be closed if Boulos undergoes a toxicology test. The statements were made after the debate held by the magazine Look.

At another point in the recording, Boulos talks about how Marçal’s accusations impacted his family. “Imagine, you are the father of two teenage daughters, and someone makes up a lie on television and here on social media that you use drugs. Your daughters come home crying because someone said that at their school,” he said in the video.

In total, the Electoral Court granted three requests for a response to Boulos. When ruling in favor of the requests, Judge Colombini stated that “the accusations go beyond the limits of freedom of expression and political debate and constitute only offenses to the honor of the authoring candidate.”