With videoThe new romantic comedy will be released at the end of April Summer in France on the silver screen. Leading roles include Fockeline Ouwerkerk and Tjebbo Gerritsma. This site will lift a corner of the veil on Monday by premiering the trailer.



Show editors



20 Feb. 2023

The film tells the story of two families who end up in a difficult situation during a blistering summer vacation. The relationships are put on edge when feelings arise between Marie (Fockeline Ouwerkerk) and Walt (Tjebbo Gerritsma), the father of the other family.

Marie and Walt therefore devise a plan to prevent it from ending in a major fiasco. How do the two do that? They try to rekindle the love between their mutual partners, Luuk (Jan Kooijman) and Lieke (Jasmine Sendar).

Summer in France will be in cinemas from April 27.

Summer in France © Screenshot Summer in France







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: