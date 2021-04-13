I have a good friend, a veteran journalist who has lived through a thousand battles in the wonderful football circus, who is obsessed with words, situations or things that can gag the development of the games. I never really believed in bad luck, black cats, going under a ladder, the number 13 … Well, that. The Madrid has landed in Liverpool on a Tuesday and 13. And to top it all, he has stayed at the Hotel Titanic, whose name evokes a shipwreck of colossal and historical dimensions. In fact, this 14th day marks the 109th anniversary of the terrible tragedy of that formidable British liner.

But when you’re in the hands of a guy like Zidane, which turns problems into solutions and misfortunes into life lessons, it is convenient to stop wearing gafarronas milongas and think that this Madrid is designed to be proof of icebergs and diabolical curses. The Liverpool He plugged in four peas to the Barça despite the 3-0 of Camp Nou and the casualties of Salah, Firmino and Keita. That is why it is convenient to look with respect at the troops of Klopp, a team that occupies the bronze medal on the podium of the European cup (He has 6, by 7 from Milan and 13 from Real Madrid). Casualties of Ramos, Varane, Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez and Hazard they should not be an excuse. Madrid can row upriver with its head high and the momentum of the bullfighter. Today there is only room for Puerta Grande or infirmary.