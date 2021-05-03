The worshipers performed the Tahajjud prayer on the first ten nights of the last ten nights of the blessed month of Ramadan at the Grand Mosque, for the vaccinated people, according to what the (Tawakolna) application shows for vaccination categories (one who received two doses of the Corona virus vaccine, or a vaccinated person who spent 14 days after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, Or a person recovering from infection), while adhering to health protocols, precautionary measures, and preventive measures in place in the Two Holy Mosques.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque organized the entry of worshipers and pilgrims to the Grand Mosque and its squares through observers distributed over the main and subsidiary corridors, in order to ensure ease of movement and to fulfill the requirements of precautionary measures and preventive measures inside the Grand Mosque.

The Presidency’s Gates Department has recruited more than (100) gatekeepers to receive the worshipers and direct them to the designated places.

Single-use packages of Zamzam water were distributed to worshipers and pilgrims, in addition to supporting the entrances and stairs in general with cylindrical bags teams.

The Presidency gave great attention to sterilization operations, as these operations are carried out around the clock, and about (15,000 liters) of sterilizers were used to sterilize all surfaces and floors, in order to create a healthy, devotional atmosphere free from epidemics, and the Presidency equipped more than (45) field teams working 24 hours To sterilize all sides of the Grand Mosque and its external squares, more than (300) modern and high-quality automatic devices for sterilizing hands were distributed, in addition to the presence of thermometers that work with a remote sensing feature.

A number of pilgrims and worshipers praised the development of the services provided at the Grand Mosque and the cultural transmission it witnesses at all levels, expressing their thanks and appreciation for what they found in a safe and reassuring environment during the holy month of Ramadan.

They emphasized that those services provided within the system of health precautions confirm the Kingdom’s prominent role in serving the Two Holy Mosques, by harnessing all capabilities, despite the circumstances of the Corona pandemic, to serve the guests of God in a healthy and safe environment.