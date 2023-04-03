Those of us who were lucky enough to look at the sky around midnight on Saturday in the Central Plateau came across the strange vision of a group of contrails crossing the sky in the direction of Earth. We all record it out of that need not to leave a single feature of life undocumented. The urban landscape, art, bars, beaches and cemeteries become a forum on which to capture our narcissism.

Heaven, for the moment, remains oblivious to the slapstick and narcissistic nonsense, single-use clothing and love and friendship as accessories for a life of consumption and emptiness. Heaven is not a stage. Heaven is the only beautiful, transcendent and free thing left to humanity, or at least to the part of humanity that does not live in a big city. The phenomenon could have been the beginning of The day of the triffids or of Monstrous, but it was just burning space junk. A few weeks ago a train of lights crossed the sky of Navarra, but it was only the business of the egotistical millionaire theatrical Elon Musk.

The videos of Saturday night recorded a phenomenon, but what they portrayed was the deluded worldliness of creatures tied to costumbrismo. When we witness the extraordinary we want to enter the world of fantasy, but we find something similar to the great short film by Nacho Vigalondo Sunday. As time goes by, it is possible that the group of sociopathic billionaires who, based on trinkets and pre-sales, take away our dignity, also take away our vision of heaven, turning wonder into dystopia, which is the essence of our historical moment. .

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP