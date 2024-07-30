Protesters smash statue of former President Hugo Chavez; opposition challengers contest Sunday’s poll results

Opposition protesters in Venezuela against re-elected President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), held protests on this 2th fair (29.Jul.2024) against the result of the election on Sunday (28.Jul). They claim that the election was rigged, and that the opponent, Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right), would be the winner.

The politician’s victory represents the continuation of Chavismo in the country. The political movement is associated with former president Hugo Chávez, who governed the country from 1999 to 2013. After Chávez’s death in March 2013, Maduro became the successor of the ideology. With this, the current president will govern the country for another 6 years, completing, by the end of his term, 17 years in office.

Maduro was declared the winner by the CNE (National Electoral College), with 51% of the votes. González received 44%.