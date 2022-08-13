“This is cool” will be part of Willax’s “Sorpréndete” program, the same one that will be presented by Gian Piero Díaz and Rossana Fernández Maldonado. Said segment will feature prominent figures from previous competition realities, and promises to captivate the public every Saturday at 7:00 pm, at a time when this type of format is not usually broadcast. In fact, Díaz has insisted that this production does not seek to resemble either “Combat” or “This is war”, since there are abysmal differences, especially in budget.

This is the advance of “This is cool”

In the preview, in which Alejandro Benítez, better known as ‘Zumba’, appears, the former “Combate” contestant can be seen entering the Willax facilities, located in San Borja, and entering his dressing room, to then put on his traditional red uniform, with which he dazzled his followers. Then we see him dance in the middle of the television set of “Esto es bacán”, to finally play and meet the public attending the space.

It should be added that the former producer of “Combate”, Marisol Crousillat, has clarified that she has nothing to do with said format, although she has been attentive to the announcements and advances of this segment.

Who participates in “Esto es bacán”?

It is known that the first cast of the program will be made up of figures from entertainment and television with or without experience in competitive realities, such as Andrea Arana, Alejandro Benítez ‘Zumba’, Duilio Vallebuona, Alejandro Pino ‘Chocolatito’, Allison Pastor and Chris Soifer.

“Esto es bacán” will be the new competition reality show on Peruvian television. Photo: GLR composition

Also part of this production will be the announcer Peter Arévalo, better known as ‘Mr Peet’, who has been a participant in several competition productions and is an announcer who adds a touch of emotion to them with his voice, which generates suspense among the viewers and followers of the programs he hosted.

Peter Arévalo criticized Colombia’s coach. Photo: Capture

Will Marisol Crousillat be part of “Esto es bacán”?

The producer Marisol Crousillat, the famous ‘Queen Mother’, denied being part of “Esto es bacán” and added that the promotion was ‘half misleading’.

“I already saw it, I can’t tell you what it is about because it has nothing to do with me. It’s part of ‘Sorpréndete’ (program by Gian Piero Díaz and Rossana Fernández Maldonado) (…). The promotion is very misleading, I think it has to do with social help, “she said in statements to Infobae.