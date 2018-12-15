A film by Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has been in the news for a long time and the name of this film is ‘Harami’. The film is based on the orphaned children of Mumbai who are known only in the number one orphanage and they live their lives daily by pocketing them. Emraan Hashmi is the kingpin of these picky kids in the film who always talk in English.

The story of the film takes a turn when one of these pickpockets steals money from a middle class family man and the man jumps in front of the train and dies. The boy then goes to the man’s house and falls in love with the man’s girl. After that, the boy is determined to help the family in which only the people of his gang are obstructed by him. Watch the trailer:

‘Harami’ is directed by Shyam Madiraju. The film will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2020. The Busan Film Festival will be held from 21 October to 30 October. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the film stars Rizwan Sheikh, Dhanshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Machindra Gadkar, Sarthak Dusane, Manish Mishra, Yash Kamble, Aditya Bhagat Deeksha Nisha and Adil Khan.