It’s sort of summertime which means it’s sort of press conference time which means Sony’s doing a PlayStation Showcase tonight, and you can watch it right here with us from 9pm UK time. That’s 10pm CEST or 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT.
The show will be an hour long, apparently, and I’ll be live reporting everything going on while chatting with you in the comments, because I have four hands.
So what can we expect? Well, Final Fantasy 16 will no doubt feature highly, what with it being a timed exclusive for PlaySation 5 and all, and with it being due next month. Will we get a demo date, perhaps? I’d also expect a solid look at Insomniac’s new Spider-Man 2 game, due this autumn, which we still haven’t seen a great deal of.
Speaking of solid: could the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake have some kind of exclusivity on PlayStation 5? Maybe we’ll find out more tonight. And while we’re at it, might Kojima be in the wings ready to tell us more about Death Stranding 2? When isn’t he at a press conference – am I right?
We’re hoping Sony might take the opportunity to tell us more about The Last of Us multiplayer project and the co-operative Horizon online project, meanwhile. And Ian specifically is holding out – and has long been holding out – for Half Life: Alyx on PS VR2. Is he dreaming?
Sony has said PS VR2 will be a part of the line-up tonight, though, and early sales of the virtual reality headset have been promising – at least, they have been compared to PS VR1.
SW! Let the excitement bubble up and join us for a chat while Sony shows us what it has in store.
Danzig85 says: We’re going to get some sort of Bloorborne update, I can feel it in my waters. Elden DLC info would be a nice surprise as well.
Ooh Elden Ring DLC would be a nice surprise. Maybe it’ll be a From Software one-two punch.
– robert purchese
With Love&Squalor says: Will copy my wishlist of announcements from another article below – also hoping for some Spiderman 2 gameplay (Good luck beating the OG Tobey Spiderman 2 game for the mantle of ‘Best game called Spiderman 2’) and maybe a Wolverine tease while we’re in that ballpark… Would, like the entirety of the collective internet, lose my mind (topical) if a Bloodborne PC/PS5 port was announced – even better if it’s Steam Deck ready. Even BETTER if it precedes Bloodborne 2 tease. (It’s the hope that kills you, every time) Besides that, the usual laundry list of E3/Game Awards announcement wishlist stuff from the past 10 years or so – MGS1/2/3 Fox Engine remake, new Motorstorm (PLEASE), Jak & Daxter?? sly cooper MEDIEVIL?? (I joke but I’d take a remake of 2 in af*cking heartbeat)
Another shout for a Bloodborne PC port! I think a few are hoping for this. Matt Wales has threatened to riot and he’s supposed to be writing news.
Mister HC says: LOL. So erm…. Just starting a little before the show huh haha. Definitely excited to see what psvr 2 stuff shows up. Am thinking they would do really well to push the idea of hybrid games. For non vr…. The dream for me would be Ghost of Tsushima 2. The original was one of the best not Assassin’s Creed game in ages 🤭
Well, the early bird catches the worm and all that! I won’t be here the entire time, though. I have to make a delicious dinner of *scrolls Hideo Komjima’s Twitter feed* whatever he’s having.
– robert purchese
Hipsters Tears says: I’m calling a Bloodborne remake by Bluepoint. Also Death Stranding 2. Otherwise I’m hoping to see at least one strong VR title…
Ooh, a Bluepoint remake. That would be snazzy!
– robert purchese
Bertie says: Hi Bertie! I can’t wait for tonight’s show. Great to be here!
Now that’s the kind of enthusiasm I’m looking for!
– robert purchese
Good afternoon! Full coverage won’t begin until around 8.30pm, so consider this the official period of speculation. What are you expecting?
Also, do you have any particularly drinks earmarked for the occasion?
– robert purchese
