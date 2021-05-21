Hundreds of Gazans poured onto the streets of the Strip, in the early hours of Friday morning, to celebrate the ceasefire with Israel after 11 days of escalation.

The people of Gaza spent 11 days in terror of the Israeli bombardment, while Palestinian factions were firing rockets on a daily basis from the Strip towards the cities of Israel.

The ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian factions began at two o’clock in the morning, local time, after Egyptian efforts and American support for the truce.

In the short period leading up to the ceasefire, Palestinian rockets continued to be fired and Israel carried out at least one air strike.

Each side said that it was prepared to respond to any violation of the truce by the other, while Egypt confirmed that it would send two delegations to monitor the ceasefire, one to Tel Aviv and the other to the Palestinian territories.

The latest escalation began days ago, following clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in East Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque grounds, causing more than 900 injuries.