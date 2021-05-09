Amidst an atmosphere full of security and safety and adherence to preventive measures, the masses of worshipers performed the Qiyaam prayers on the night of the twenty-seventh of the blessed month of Ramadan at the Prophet’s Mosque.

The General Presidency for the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs provided full care and attention through preventive measures for all sites in the Prophet’s Mosque and its facilities, in coordination with the various departments and relevant authorities.

The presence of the worshipers in the stones and the expansions of the Prophet’s Mosque, its roof and squares was limited according to the plan of regeneration based on densities and the application of precautionary measures.

The agency has also intensified cleaning and disinfection works with environmentally friendly sterilizers and detergents, subject to high requirements and specifications that do not affect public health, in addition to screening points and thermal cameras that detect the temperatures of people while entering the mosque, which work with high accuracy remotely without stopping, and the joint bodies work To ensure the eligibility of those visiting the Prophet’s Mosque and that they meet the necessary requirements through the “Tawakolna” application.