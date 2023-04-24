In the images, it is possible to see that security agents despair and retreat and protesters begin to destroy the ground floor of the building.

One of the CCTV footage from the Planalto Palace on January 8 shows the moment when extremists invaded the east wing on the ground floor of the Executive building. The images were released by the GSI (Institutional Security Office) on Saturday (April 22, 2023), by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In the video, it is possible to see the agitation of civil servants and security agents. Minutes before the invasion, security troops retreated and set up a barrier outside the building, on the left side of the images. Soon after, a few dozen demonstrators entered the building and began to destroy the ground floor.

The images still show that the agents remain motionless in the external area while the extremists break windows, computers and turnstiles. A few agents try to contain the invaders with water jets, but are unsuccessful.

Watch:

GSI SYSTEM FAILURE

Despite the GSI interim minister, Ricardo Cappelli, having announced at 9:38 am on Sunday (April 23, 2023) that everyone would have access to the images, not all of the content is available. The access links informed by the agency showed failures during the weekend and the current link still did not have all the images from the 8th of January until Sunday night.

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. The extremists also used the carpet in the Senate of “slide”.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court.

The radicals also graffitied the statue “The Justice”made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They called themselves patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow President Lula’s government.