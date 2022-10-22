Lula links Bolsonaro to the increase in crime in the country and pedophilia; President links PT to authoritarian governments and corruption

The election time shown on Friday (21.Oct.2022) on radio and television stations was marked by the exchange of attacks between the campaigns of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) , who are vying for the presidency in the 2nd round.

At election time, each has 10 minutes of block advertising a day – 5 minutes in the early afternoon and another 5 minutes in the evening.

With a cost of almost R$ 1 billion to the public coffers, the election time is not “free”. The government pays for advertisements through tax rebates from TV and radio companies.

LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA SILVA (PT)

In an electoral program, Lula’s campaign criticizes the facilitation of the carrying of weapons defended by Jair Bolsonaro. It presents the testimony of a family that lost a child shot and data that show that access to weapons facilitates crime and violence, especially against women. “A weapon has to be in the hands of a well-trained police to protect families”, defend the campaign.

“The current president said he wants everyone armed. What he didn’t say is that this includes drug trafficking, militias and other criminal organizations, which can now build their arsenal with legally purchased weapons due to a total lack of control.” says Lula. “Guns kill, kill innocents.”

In a nod to Christians, a voter says: “It was not with weapons that Jesus said we would win this battle, it was in the power of the word”.

Next, PT presents his proposals for public security, such as greater police training. And he ends with criticism of Bolsonaro:

“You who walk on the street, on the bus, in the car, know it well. Bolsonaro lies when he says crime has decreased. Violence against women has increased, rapes have increased, street violence has increased. People killing in traffic, on the street, killing for nothing. School bombings, children dying, teenagers dying. The fear increased.”

“Brazil has become a ticking time bomb. Don’t let that bomb go off. With Bolsonaro it will only get worse. Attention Brazilian families, instead of passing stricter laws, Bolsonaro’s deputies voted against the law that would make pedophilia a heinous crime. This will protect pedophiles. I wonder why?”, question.

Lula also released 3 commercials on the internet. Watch below:

JAIR BOLSONARO (PL)

In an electoral program, Bolsonaro’s campaign claims that former President Lula and former President Dilma Rousseff preferred to support dictatorships than to generate jobs and develop Brazil. Also according to the campaign, PT governments “they defaulted in Brazil” when making loans to Venezuela.

“In this election, you will decide on an issue that is very important for your safety and the safety of your family. Your vote will decide whether Brazil will have a president who faces crime, keeps criminals in prison and fights impunity. Or the other who has already been arrested, defends the escape from prisons and has already asked to release kidnappers”says the presenter.

In the propaganda, former judge and former minister Sergio Moro, elected senator of the Republic and who went back and started supporting Bolsonaro, speaks against the PT. “I want to be able to come to my house and look my son in the eye and tell him that stealing is wrong. We cannot allow the PT with all these corruption scandals to return to power. So think very carefully about who you are going to vote for, what kind of lesson and what kind of country you want to leave for your children.” it says.

ELECTORAL COMMERCIALS

