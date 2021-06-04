The remains of the hull of the largest Iranian warship appeared from space, after it caught fire last Tuesday, and before it was swallowed up the next day by the waters of the Gulf of Oman, the “Khark” ship, which was captured by satellites belonging to the American company Planet Laps for civil services from space.

The images confirm the departure of the warship 207 meters off the coast of the Iranian port city of Jask, surrounded by oily waters. However, Iranian officials did not acknowledge the pollution left by its sinking, while the ship appears in other photos, partially submerged with wreckage floating on the water around it, according to the Al-Arabiya website.

All those on board the ship, who are 400 sailors and trainees, were evacuated, but 33 of them were injured in the fire, the cause of which Iranian officials have not mentioned until today, knowing that the US Navy accused Iran of using timed explosives that divers usually attach to the hull of ships, which is Tehran denied.