Amateurs of astronomical phenomena in the Pacific region look to the sky on Wednesday evening to witness the reddish-colored “giant blood moon” when a total eclipse occurs, the first of its kind in two years.

This extraordinary scene will happen when the moon is at its perigee, which is the point closest to Earth. Amateurs of astronomical phenomena from the Pacific Ocean to western North America will be able to see this huge red-orange moon.

The phenomenon is expected to occur between 11.11 and 11.25 GMT, that is, at night in Sydney and before dawn in Los Angeles, when the moon is in the shadow of the earth.

The color of the moon at this time will become darker and turn red, similar to when it is at sunrise or sunset.

This phenomenon does not pose any danger to sight, unlike a solar eclipse.

This eclipse will be different because it coincides with the “giant moon” phenomenon, in which the full moon appears relatively larger than the average because it will be very close to the Earth, specifically at a distance of 358 thousand kilometers.

When this happens, the moon appears 30 percent brighter and 14 percent larger than it would be at its farthest point.

The Secretary of Astronomy at the Sydney Observatory Andrew Jacobs noted that “there is great interest” in participating in the phenomenon monitoring activity hosted by the observatory, expecting a “clear night.”

A live transmission of the event will also be broadcast via the Internet, and the number of registered to follow it so far has reached 20 thousand users.

The best view, Jacobs noted, would be in “Australia, New Zealand, and large parts of the Pacific Ocean” and New Guinea.

He stated that watching the phenomenon will not be available in “Europe, Africa and the Middle East.”

Throughout history, the Inca peoples have seen eclipses, whether lunar or solar, as a bad omen.

Indigenous Australian communities took it as a sign that someone had been injured or killed.

Those who will miss the scene on Wednesday will have to wait until 2033 to see the next “blood moon”.