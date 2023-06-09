A glimpse of Alan Wake 2 was shown at the recent PlayStation Showcase, but at tonight’s Summer Game Fest first gameplay footage was shown.

Ahead of the reveal, Remedy’s Sam Lake shared some extra detail, including the game will feature two playable characters that players can swap between. The game is split evenly between both, with each narrative taking place in different worlds.

Lake also reiterated this is Remedy’s first survival horror. The gameplay footage features a new character Saga, who appears to be living a narrative that Wake has written.

Alan Wake 2 gameplay footage, shown at Summer Game Fest.

Saga is investigating a series of murders, but that quickly turns into a nightmare when pages of a horror story are discovered.

As you can see from the above video, it’s all incredibly atmospheric with jump scares, tension, and shooting action.

Alan Wake 2 is set for release on 17th October across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.