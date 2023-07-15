In two weeks FC Twente will start the European campaign against FC Hammarby. In the practice period, they practice against Odense BK, among others. Watch the exhibition game against the Danes here (kick-off at 3 p.m.). Commentary is from Onno Hansum, the co-commentary is provided by FC Twente club watcher Leon ten Voorde. You need a subscription to watch this match. Don’t you have that yet? Close it here.

#Watch #exhibition #match #Twente #Odense #live