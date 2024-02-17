The basketball players will close the Dutch part of the BNXT League on Saturday. Improving the starting position for the cross-border phase is the focus of the final round of play. Donar defends fourth place at home against Zeeuw & Zeeuw Feyenoord Basketball. The match between both clubs can be seen live on Saturday, February 17 (8 p.m.) on this site and exclusively for subscribers. Not yet a subscriber? Take out a (digital) subscription here and watch all sports matches live.

