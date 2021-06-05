The Warrens return to the movies with the premiere of The Conjuring 3: The Devil Who Made It Do It. Actors Patrick Wilson Y Vera farmiga They reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren, the renowned spiritualists who will face the most mediatic case of their careers.

The feature film directed by Michael Chaves is the seventh installment of the horror franchise that has raised millions of dollars in the world. The Warrens’ cinematic universe is comprised of The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, and Annabelle 3: Coming Home.

The Conjuring 3 – Release Date

The production planned to release the film worldwide on September 11, 2020; However, due to the expansion of the coronavirus and the new sanitary measures, it changed its date to June 4, 2021.

Conjuring 3: Where Did The Devil Make Me Do It?

Like the rest of Warner Bros productions, The Conjuring 3 premiered on HBO Max this June 4, 2021.

How to watch the movie The Conjuring 3 for free?

HBO MAX will also offer a 7-day trial period that you can cancel after that time. This is how you can watch the feature film for free and when you want when you buy a subscription of three months or one year.

The Conjuring 3 – Trailer

Will Conjuring 3 be released in theaters?

Yes, the horror film can not only be seen through HBO Max, since its premiere will be simultaneously in Imax and theaters in the United States.

How to see El conjuro 3 in Mexico?

Since Wednesday, June 2, El conjuro 3 is part of the movie theaters in Mexico, in addition to other chains in the field. At the moment, that is the only means by which the tape can be enjoyed legally, since it has not yet reached streaming platforms.

Horror fans await his arrival on June 29, the day on which HBO Max It will enable its service for all of Latin America.

How to see The Conjuring 3 in the United States?

In the United States, The Conjuring 3 is now available in both theaters and HBO Max. The premiere has been simultaneously, so that all those who reside in that country have both options to enjoy the feature film.

The Conjuring 3 – official synopsis

The film brings us back to the Warrens, who this time will meet Arne johnson, man accused of murder who alleged in court to have been possessed by an evil entity. The story, inspired by a real case, will be set in 1981 and will describe the judicial repercussions for an event of demonic possession.

What rating will The Conjuring 3 have?

The spell 3 have classification R and will be the most violent story of the Warrens in their film trilogy.