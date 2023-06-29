It seems to be raining at F1 in Austria this weekend, but will that keep Verstappen from winning? Probably not. What seems to be a lot more exciting is the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. You can watch all sessions, from pre-qualifying to the race, for free via the GT World YouTube channel.

A field of 73 cars will compete for the medal on one of the most challenging tracks in the world. One of the participants is Valentino Rossi. Together with his colleagues from Team WRT, he drives a BMW M4 GT3. Rossi already had success as a support act for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. During the Road to Le Mans, Rossi crossed the line first in the racing M4.

When is the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps?

Preparations will start on Thursday 29 June. The pre-qualification will then take place at 6:10 PM. Later in the evening there is the full qualification at 21:00. From 23:00 to 00:30 there is one last training session. On Friday, the teams battle for pole position during the superpole. That’s at 3:35 PM. On Saturday, July 1, the race starts at 4:30 p.m. You also know when the finish flag falls.

GT World has a separate stream ready for each session on YouTube. So scroll down from here to view the different session. At the very bottom you will find the live stream of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. Should the YouTube stream not work for some reason, click here for the live stream on the GT World website. Enjoy watching!

Pre-qualification

Qualification

Super pole

Live stream of the 2023 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps