Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The Italian team, Catania, ranks seventh in the South Group in the third division, while its neighbor, Palermo, comes ninth after him. No one is interested in two teams that have not been able to achieve any major tournament in their history, but the “Sicilian Derby” gave them some fame in Italian football. Most of the time, she did not carry happy memories!

This confrontation is classified as one of the “fiercest derbies”, not only in Italy, but perhaps in the whole world, due to the extreme sensitivity between the fans of the two clubs, to the extent that Palermo fans raised banners bearing an abominable message in the world of sport, declaring their hatred of Catania in all languages ​​of the world. Fourteen years ago, on February 2 2007, a major tragedy occurred, which began in the stadium of Angelo Massimino, in which Catania hosted his eternal rival, in the 22nd round of the Italian League at the time, despite the late entry of Palermo fans for organizational reasons, and the fans of the «elephants» received them »With fireworks, to which the police responded with teargas canisters, after the landlords were behind, so that the referee stopped the match for a period of more than 40 minutes.

And after the resumption of the meeting, the events did not stop, but rather increased, because the “Eagles” won against the homeowner, with a score of 1/2, and riots broke out outside the stadium, between the fans of Catania and the police forces, and in the midst of the clash and burning fire, Filippo Rasetti, the police officer , Killed, along with 70 others injured, so that the Italian Federation suspended all football activities, with firm decisions announced, to play most matches without an audience, or in a few specific stadiums after strict insurance measures were taken, and Catania was banned from playing at Massimino until the end of the season, Before returning in September to play the new season matches, and in the first confrontations, the widow of Rasiti attended the meeting, and a minute of silence was announced before its start, in honor of the victim of the “Sicilian Derby”.