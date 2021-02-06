Amr Obeid (Cairo)

Manchester United commemorated the 63rd anniversary of one of the worst sporting disasters that occurred in the middle of the last century, known as the “Munich disaster”, when the first team plane crashed on February 6, 1958 at the German airport, and 23 people were killed, including 8 players from “United”, and 3 of the team’s administrators, and the accident occurred on the way back to the home of “the giant of Old Trafford”, after qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals for the 1957/1958 season, where he overcame the Red Star Belgrade hurdle in the quarter-finals, beating him in the first leg by 2 / 1, before the equalizer three goals away from home, in the last game for most of the players of this generation, who lost two other players, they were never able to return to play the ball, due to the severe injuries that resulted from the accident, namely Johnny Berry and Jackie Blanchflower.

Matt Busby, the legend of United training, survived the accident with some of his players, the most prominent of them was the rookie, Bobby Charlton, 21, and his colleague Bill Foulkes. His technical position, and begins to form a new team, later known as “Busby’s Children”.

It was not easy at all, despite the great support that the English club found from everyone, not only inside the country, but from all European teams, which demanded that the “Continental Cup” be given to him, in honor of the souls of its players, despite his expected exit, of course, in front of Milan, Italy. Where he won the first leg with a junior team with a score of 2/1 in the semi-finals, and lost a clean fourth in the second leg, to ask Real Madrid and Red Star to award the title to “United”, but the matter did not happen, but rather the European Union asked Manchester City to participate in continental instead of its neighbor, But «City» refused, and rivals Liverpool offered 4 of its players, so United could complete their ranks this season.

Busby joined Dennis Law and George Best, to do with Charlton and Flux, and the rest of the rising generation, a remarkable achievement by winning the first European title after 10 years of disaster, and he was also able to regain his local position, by winning the league title in 1965, and before it the Federation Cup in 1963, A true miracle, no one expected it at the time, and “Busby’s children” believed in it!