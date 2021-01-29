Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The two Brazilians, Pele and Neymar, sent video clips to support the Santos team, before their fiery confrontation in the “Libertadores” Cup final, in front of his compatriot Palmeiras, in a purely Brazilian match. He spoke for the third time in the history of the ancient tournament, but it is the first time after 14 years, and despite the ball. Samba »guaranteed winning the continental title No. 20 in its history, approaching 25 coronations of the eternal rival, Argentina. However, the conflict between“ fish ”and“ champion of the century ”will not be limited to the borders of the field, after the communication sites ignited because of Neymar’s tweet, which responded In it, he claims to have encouraged Palmeiras from a young age, admitting that before reaching the age of 12, and after that he turned into a lover of Santos, who said that he was the reason for what he reached, and will never stop supporting him.

The interesting thing is that “the fish” won 3 previous titles in the famous Latin championship, which bore the signature of Pele twice, in the versions 1962 and 1963, respectively. After that, “black and white” could not embrace the cup over 48 years, until Neymar emerged at the beginning of the last decade, so that “Wing” could Selissau »from leading his team to the dear title in 2011, scoring 6 goals during his career towards the coronation, as well as winning the best player award in the tournament at the time.

Pele and Neymar were linked by clear paradoxes, as “Al-Jawhara” scored twice in the final play-off match of the 1962 version against the Uruguayan Pinarole, after exchanging victory with Santos in my final confrontation, after which the legend scored a goal against Boca Juniors before the 1963 crowning title, and Neymar came in 2011, To open the goals of “Al-Fish” against Penarol as well, after a goalless draw in the first leg, to win Santos in the second leg with a score of 1/2, in a version that saw the “samba dancer” score brilliant goals, during which he did not stop evading the defenses of the competitors, to start after only about two years. Europe, glowing with Barcelona, ​​until he became one of the best players in the world today.