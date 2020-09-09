A hanging video provides a hen’s-eye view of the current check hop made by SpaceX’s newest Starship prototype.

The craft, referred to as SN6 (“Serial No. 6”), flew 500 toes (150 meters) up into the South Texas skies on Thursday (Sept. 3), performing the second-ever check flight by a full-size prototype of SpaceX’s Starship Mars-colonizing car.

A day later, SpaceX released a dramatic video exhibiting the uncrewed hop from a wide range of angles.

“Seems you may make something fly ha ha,” SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter.

A few of the footage was captured by a drone hovering at in regards to the most altitude attained by SN6, some got here from cameras mounted on the car itself and some seconds on the finish had been obtained by an instrument on the bottom.

In photographs: SpaceX’s SN5 Starship prototype soars on 1st check flight

Seems you may make something fly haha https://t.co/FJdHqRdVDbSeptember 4, 2020

The check flight was just like one carried out final month by SpaceX’s SN5 prototype. Each autos reached about the identical altitude and moved the identical quick distance laterally from a launch stand to a touchdown pad at SpaceX’s amenities close to the South Texas village of Boca Chica. However SN6’s hop “was a a lot smoother & sooner operation,” Musk said via Twitter on Thursday .

SpaceX is creating the 165-foot-tall (50 meters) Starship and a large companion rocket referred to as Tremendous Heavy to get folks and payloads to the moon, Mars and different distant locations. Each autos will likely be fully and quickly reusable, Musk has stated. Tremendous Heavy will likely be wanted to get Starship off Earth, however the passenger craft will likely be highly effective sufficient to launch itself off the moon and Mars.

The ultimate Starship car will sport six of SpaceX’s next-generation Raptor engines, and Tremendous Heavy may have about 30 Raptors. Three of Starship’s Raptors will likely be optimized to be used inside planetary atmospheres, and the opposite three will likely be vacuum variations designed for in-space use.

On Friday (Sept. 4), SpaceX introduced that the primary Raptor Vacuum engine had been shipped from the corporate’s California headquarters to its improvement facility in McGregor, Texas.

The primary Raptor Vacuum engine (RVac) for Starship has shipped from SpaceX’s rocket manufacturing facility in Hawthorne, California to our improvement facility in McGregor, Texas pic.twitter.com/xp2luf6XaISeptember 5, 2020

The probabilities are “above 50%” that the pioneering Raptor Vacuum engine will survive its preliminary check runs at McGregor, Musk tweeted on Friday .

SN5 and SN6 are every powered by a single (atmospheric) Raptor, however future Starship prototypes will stack on further engines. The SN8 car, for instance, will apparently have three of the engines, in addition to a nose cone and body flaps . SN8 will subsequently probably fly a lot larger than SN5 and SN6 — probably as much as 12 miles (20 kilometers) or so, an altitude Musk has highlighted as a near-term goal for the Starship check program.

SpaceX already has one crewed flight on Starship’s docket: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has booked the spacecraft for a round-the-moon journey, with a goal launch date of 2023. Starship can be within the operating to land NASA astronauts on the moon , which the company goals to do in 2024 as a part of its Artemis program of crewed lunar exploration.

Mike Wall is the writer of “Out There” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a ebook in regards to the seek for alien life. Comply with him on Twitter @michaeldwall. Comply with us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Fb.