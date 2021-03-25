Here South Park ONLINE || South Park will premiere a new special chapter. As it happened in 2020, the series starring Eric, Kenny, Stan and Kyle will premiere a new installment that will address the health emergency caused by COVID-19 .

The episode will focus on vaccines and how the villagers react to them. The special entitled South ParQ vaccination special can be seen in Peru and the rest of Latin America.

The preview shows Butters and other characters joining the collective called QTies, to be able to get out of confinement, and also shows the importance of vaccines, this results in a strange character offer money to Cartman to deliver these products to you.

South ParQ: Vaccination Special – Trailer

“The citizens of South Park are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A new group of people will do everything possible so that Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny cannot vaccinate their teacher in danger ”, is heard in the trailer.

When and where to see South Park, vaccine special?

The episode will premiere on Comedy Central at 8.30 pm (Peruvian time) on March 24. The channel also confirmed its launch in other Latin American countries. Next, we show you the hours of each country:

Peru: 8.30 pm

Ecuador: 8.30 pm

Colombia: 11.30 pm

Mexico: 10.30 pm

Argentina: 10.30 pm

Chile: 10.30 pm

Brazil: 10.30 pm

South Park and the coronavirus

In September 2020, the series premiered a special chapter dedicated to COVID-19 . The delivery introduced us to Randy, Stan’s father, in a difficult situation amid the spread of the coronavirus.