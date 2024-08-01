Watch thefts in Forte dei Marmi, Mayor Murzi calls for moderation: “Do not flaunt your wealth”. In the city there are about ninety video surveillance cameras active

In the last period, the luxury of Marble Fort has attracted several thieves. In the very centre of the city a several muggings at any time of the day. The latest thefts involve two clocks Philippe Patek (worth thousands of euros each) stolen on the same day from two different tourists. Thus, the mayor, Bruno Murziinvited citizens to moderation it’s at avoid ostentationThe newspaper reports it The nationwhich explains how the mayor expressly asked for Don’t show off watches and jewelry on the streetdespite this “represents a defeat, a sort of surrender to the thieves”.

“Preventing muggings is almost unfeasible. To do so”, explained Mayor Murzi, “we would need widespread control and a number of municipal police officers and other law enforcement agencies that is objectively not feasible”. He advises people to pay attention and asks “of don’t show off everything you own“. According to Murzi’s words, these groups of thieves seem to come from outside the city, they move by train or in some cars that are then abandoned. “Fortunately these criminals often come identified thanks to the system of cameras particularly developed that we have in the territory”.

In Forte dei Marmi, in fact, there are active 90 camerasto which are added those for license plate recognition at the entrance to each street. “A network that allows, also thanks to the excellent collaboration between the municipal police, the carabinieri and the police, to keep Forte under control. Having surrounded the town with cameras that put in alert the police as soon as a suspicious license plate is detected, it puts in difficulties the criminalsforced to find other means of transport. For them it becomes a problem to move with stolen cars”, explains Mayor Murzi. Then, he concludes: “We are increasing the number of devices. The step forward is the facial recognition cameras. We are working on it, but authorizations and privacy take time. We will try to make life increasingly difficult for criminals.”