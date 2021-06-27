HERE Rick and Morty 5, chapter 2 ONLINE | After months of waiting, Rick and Morty premiered its fifth season. The animated show created by Justin roiland and Dan Harmon returned with new chapters, to the delight of millions of fans around the world.

In this note we will provide you with the delivery date, trailer and other details about the second chapter of the show produced by Adult Swim, which tells the wild adventures of Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty.

Release date for Rick and Morty, season 5, episode 2

The release date of the new episode of Rick and Morty will be on June 27, 2021 in the United States, at 11.00 pm On the other hand, HBO Max confirmed that the new episodes will arrive in Latin America in the first days of July.

How many chapters will Rick and Morty, season 5 have?

The fifth season of the animated series will have 10 episodes, as happened in previous installments, and not 12, as mentioned on social networks.

Rick and Morty episode list, season 5

Mort Dinner Rick Andre

Mortiplicity

Rickdependence spray

Amortycan grickfitti

Rick & Morty’s thanksploitation spectacular

To rickconvenient Mort

Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion

Rickternal friendshine of the spotless Mort

Forgetting sarick mortshall

Rickmurai Jack.

How to watch Rick and Morty, season 5 for free on HBO Max

Once the HBO Max app is downloaded, users can freely explore the content offering as a pre-subscription step. The available trial period will last seven days on all plans.

HBO MAX launch date in Peru and the rest of Latin America

The streaming platform will be available in our country and the rest of Latin America from June 29.

Prices and subscription plans for HBO MAX in Peru

The platform will have two plans: the mobile: S / 19.90 (monthly) and the standard plan: S / 29.90 (monthly)

Rick and Morty characters and synopsis

Rick Sanchez, his daughter Beth, his son-in-law Jerry, his granddaughter Summer and his grandson Morty return with new intergalactic escapades that, as tradition dictates, combine science fiction, adult humor, metanarrative, references to pop culture, quirky characters and unpredictable situations .

The new season will have the following characters:

Rick Sánchez (voiced by Justin Roiland)

Morty Smith (voiced by Justin Roiland)

Beth Smith (voiced by Sarah Chalke)

Jerry Smith (voiced by Chris Parnell)

Summer Smith (voiced by Spencer Grammer)

Rick and Morty Trailer, Season 5, Episode 2

Rick and Morty creators explain the nature of Mr. Nimbus

Mr. Nimbus is one of the few characters in the Rick and Morty universe who really seems to understand Rick. As more becomes known about him, he delves into Rick’s loneliness and punishes him for being weak.

“Nimbus is the antithesis of Rick. Maybe it’s its purest form, ”Loveness said. “He is happy with himself because he knows he is the king of the ocean and controls the police,” Dan Harmon explained.

Ricky and Morty: Zack Snyder could direct animated series movie

The director was asked if he would ever make a comedy and the response has surprised his fans: “I don’t have a straight comedy that I can think of, you know (…) If I did the Rick and Morty movie, it would probably be about as close as it could get ”, were the words of the filmmaker for Film Junkee Vodka Stream about the possibilities of making the project on the animated series come true.

Rick and Morty: creators want to make a movie about the series

However, Justin Roiland, Scott Marder Y Spencer grammer they want to further expand the universe of the series with a movie. Marder made this possibility clear in an interview conducted by the Screenrat portal.

“It would be overwhelming, I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened one day. I feel like every episode is a movie. I’d like to see what a movie would be like, I feel like we compressed a lot. It has to be pretty epic, “he said.