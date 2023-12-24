On January 7, PSV will continue this season's successful campaign with two practice matches. Peter Bosz's team will take on Heracles Almelo at 1 p.m., followed by a match against the German HSV at 4 p.m. As a subscriber, you can follow both competitions exclusively via this website. The stream is only for premium users, don't you have a subscription yet? Then close it here!

#Watch #PSV39s #practice #matches #Heracles #Almelo #HSV #live #January