Polish researchers discovered the first mummy of a pregnant woman while examining an ancient Egyptian mummy with X-rays and computer tests, and they believed it was of a priest.

And the researchers announced that this is the first known case in the world of an ancient mummy of a pregnant woman in her seventh month.

It is noteworthy that the mummy arrived in Warsaw in 1826, and the inscriptions on the sarcophagus claim that it belonged to a male priest. However, the mummy was not examined prior to the current examination, which disproved the belief that it was of a man.

“We discovered that she was a pregnant woman. And when we saw the little foot and then the little hand of the fetus, we were really shocked,” Marzina Ozarik-Zilk, an anthropologist and archaeologist, told The Associated Press.

According to scientists’ estimates, the woman’s age ranges between 20 and 30 years, and they said that the size of the child’s skull indicates that she was at the 26th to 28th week of pregnancy.

The findings of the Warsaw Mummy Project researchers after years of tests on these and other mummies were published at the Warsaw National Museum this week in the “Journal of Archaeological Sciences.”

“This discovery is the most important and prominent so far. It is a complete surprise. It provides opportunities for knowledge about pregnancy and the treatment of complications in ancient times,” said Wojciech Gizmond, a team member from the Polish Academy of Sciences, the Associated Press. In addition, the researchers considered that the superior quality of mummification indicates that it could have been performed before the first century BC, as it is now dated.