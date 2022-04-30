UK MP Neil Parish resigned after admitting to viewing pornography while in the House of Commons. “I had a moment of madness,” said Parish, quoted by the British media. The 65-year-old Conservative MP confessed to watching adult material twice in parliament, arguing that the first time was accidental. The scandal broke a few days ago, but Parish had initially stated that he would not resign. Today, however, he recognized the “damage” he was causing to his family and to his constituency of Tiverton and Honiton. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Neil Parish for his service to our communities over the past 12 years,” said the local Tory spokesperson, “we support his decision to step down as our Member of Parliament.”