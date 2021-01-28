It seems that many people are taking the Waifu issue of Resident Evil 8 because they already started investigating and filtering many important details around Lady Dimitrescu, detail that could ruin the experience of many players.

What was leaked were videos showing gameplay of an encounter with Lady Dimitrescu during the game and that exposed a lot about the history of Resident Evil 8. Capcom he put the batteries and began to remove that material from YouTube, but the damage has already been done.

Let’s go! We are not going to talk about the details of all the material that was leaked, it has no point and it will ruin the experience for the players, the problem is that many fans are very nailed with Lady Dimitrescu and social media will not be a safe and spoiler-free place of Resident Evil 8.

To this we must add that Capcom will do everything possible to remove and claim the content on Twitter so as not to affect the experience of the fans of the series, because we are talking about leaks of a game that comes out until May.

We also recommend: What is a waifu in anime and geek culture?

There’s an obsession with Resident Evil 8’s new Waifu

As we discussed at the time, fans of Resident Evil 8 they went crazy when they learned the first details about Lady Dimitrescu and something of its nature, even many memes and fanarts were born that really got out of control.

We can even say that Lady Dimitrescu became a trend in social networks and it is not seen that it will disappear, especially if Capcom includes it again in the next previews of Resident Evil 8.

Let’s not lose sight of that Capcom was recently attacked and that these ‘hackers’ have confidential information of many projects by the Japanese company, including details of the expected Resident Evil Village. We will see what happens with this issue and more leaks can be avoided.

Source



